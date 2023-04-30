Shettima reveals issues to get priority under Tinubu

Vice President-elect Kashim Shettima has disclosed that gender-based issues will get priority under the administration of President-elect Bola Tinubu.

Shettima spoke at the reading of “Stepping on Toes, My Odyssey at the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA)” by ex-Managing Director Hadiza Usman.

At the event held on Saturday in Abuja, the Borno Central described Hadiza as an iron lady for “showing courage to write such a book”.

Citing a popular saying among the people of Ghana, Shettima said: “If you educate a woman, you have educated a nation”.

“Rest assured that the incoming administration of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu will be gender-friendly,” NAN quoted the lawmaker.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain recalled Tinubu was the first governor to appoint a female as deputy.

Shettima also reminded the public that Tinubu was the first to appoint a woman as a Chief Judge of a State.