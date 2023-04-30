    Login
    Shettima reveals issues to get priority under Tinubu

    Politics

    Vice President-elect Kashim Shettima has disclosed that gender-based issues will get priority under the administration of President-elect Bola Tinubu.

    Vice President Elect, Kashim Shettima
    Vice President Elect, Kashim Shettima

    Shettima spoke at the reading of “Stepping on Toes, My Odyssey at the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA)” by ex-Managing Director Hadiza Usman.

    At the event held on Saturday in Abuja, the Borno Central described Hadiza as an iron lady for “showing courage to write such a book”.

    Citing a popular saying among the people of Ghana, Shettima said: “If you educate a woman, you have educated a nation”.

    “Rest assured that the incoming administration of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu will be gender-friendly,” NAN quoted the lawmaker.

    The All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain recalled Tinubu was the first governor to appoint a female as deputy.

    Shettima also reminded the public that Tinubu was the first to appoint a woman as a Chief Judge of a State.

