Sina Rambo Abused My Mum Regularly When We Were Married – Korth Adeleke

Korth Adeleke, the wife of Sina Rambo has come out to reveal that their one-year marriage is over. She recently had her say via her social media page, and Nigerians have been reacting.

According to Korth, her ex-husband is extremely lazy and he constantly failed to help financially when they were man and wife.

She added that Sina insults her mum regularly as well and she just couldn’t take it anymore.

Her words,

WOW.