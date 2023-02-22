    Login
    Sir Alex Ferguson Is Still Committed To MUFC – Erik ten Hag

    Sports

    Manchester United manager, Erik ten Hag has come out to speak about his recent meeting with club legend, Sir Alex Ferguson. He recently had his say ahead of Manchester United’s crunch clash with Barcelona, and fans have been reacting.

    Erik Ten Hag

    According to him, it was a very pleasant night for him because he really enjoys speaking with those who have a lot of football knowledge and experience to share.

    Erik added that Sir Alex Ferguson still feels Man Utd is his club despite retirement, so he remains committed to the institution.

    His words, “I always enjoy speaking with those who have a lot of knowledge, experience. He wants to share it. He feels Man Utd is his club, he is so committed, he wants us to do well. It was a great night, I look forward to the next one.”

