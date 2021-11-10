Six Persons Killed, Several Abducted in Zamfara Village Attack

Gunmen suspected of being bandits raided Rijiya village in Zamfara State’s Gusau Local Government Area, murdering six people and kidnapping numerous more.

On Monday, a village resident verified the attack.

On Sunday afternoon, he added, the bandits invaded the village on motorcycles and began shooting indiscriminately.

He was in another section of the village, according to the source, when he heard gunfire and locals begging for aid. For cover, he dashed into the woods.

“When they left the village, we discovered that they have shot and killed six people and wounded several others,” he said.

“They also abducted many women and children whose number is yet to be known. I decided to leave the village and come to Gusau for fear that the bandits might return because this is not the first time these criminals are attacking us.”

The spokesperson of the Zamfara State Police Command, Mohammed Shehu could not be reached at the time of filing this report.

He did not respond to several phone calls put across to him.