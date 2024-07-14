Six Scammers Sentenced in Calabar: The Shocking Truth Behind Their Internet Crimes

In a dramatic turn of events at the Federal High Court in Calabar, six internet fraudsters have been sentenced to six months in prison each for a range of cybercrimes including criminal impersonation, love scams, and identity theft.

The Convicted Scammers:

Chibo Udoka (aliases: Zxoya Andric, Kelly Rose, Chimata Harry)

(aliases: Zxoya Andric, Kelly Rose, Chimata Harry) John Inimfon Okpokpo (alias: Grace Boar)

(alias: Grace Boar) Emediong Ekerete Bassey (alias: Thiwe Ploka)

(alias: Thiwe Ploka) Otu Ginikachi Samuel (alias: Chris Hemsworth)

(alias: Chris Hemsworth) Goodluck John Bassey (alias: Tom Jones)

(alias: Tom Jones) Asogwa Ifebuche Lukas (alias: Daniela Crystal)

Charged by the Uyo Zonal Directorate of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), each fraudster faced two counts of cybercrime charges, to which they pleaded guilty.

The Charges Detailed

One charge against Otu Ginikachi Samuel read: “That you, Otu Ginikachi Samuel (aka Chris Hemsworth), sometime in 2024 in Nigeria, within the jurisdiction of this Honorable Court, fraudulently presented yourself as Chris Hemsworth (a United States citizen) to Tymoshenko Anatoly Grihorovych (a Ukrainian citizen) on Facebook, with the intent to gain the sum of N1,000,000 (One Million Naira) from Tymoshenko Anatoly Grihorovych, thereby committing the offence of identity theft contrary to Section 22 (2) (b) (0) of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention) (Amendment) Act 2024, punishable under Section 22 (b) (iv) of the same Act.”

Another charge against Chibo Udoka Mgborogwu read: “That you, Chibo Udoka Mgborogwu (aka Zoya Andric, Kelly Rose Chimata Harry), sometime in 2024 in Nigeria, within the jurisdiction of this Honorable court, with intent to obtain property and gain advantage for yourself, fraudulently presented yourself as Zoya Andric, Kelly Rose, Chimata Harry on social media platforms (WhatsApp, Instagram), thereby committing an offence contrary to Section 22 (2) (b)(0) of the Cybercrime (Prohibition, Prevention, Etc.) Amendment Act 2024, punishable under Section 22(b)(iv) of the same Act.”

Court Proceedings and Sentencing

Upon hearing the guilty pleas, prosecution counsel Khamis Mahmud urged the court for appropriate sentencing. Defence counsels Udeme Tom, Innocent Ekeize, and Henry Effiong requested lighter sentences, citing that the convicts were first-time offenders.

Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu, after considering both sides, handed down a six-month imprisonment for Emediong Bassey, Otu Samuel, Asogwa Lucas, and John Okpokpo on each count, with the sentences running concurrently. Goodluck Bassey and Chibo Mgborogwu received six months each on a single count. Additionally, each convict was given the option to pay a fine of Five Hundred Thousand Naira (N500,000).

Restitution and Forfeitures

The court ordered restitution from four of the convicts as follows:

Emediong Bassey : One Thousand Five Hundred Rands (R1,500)

: One Thousand Five Hundred Rands (R1,500) Otu Samuel : One Million Naira (N1,000,000)

: One Million Naira (N1,000,000) John Okpokpo : One Hundred and Fifty United States Dollars ($150)

: One Hundred and Fifty United States Dollars ($150) Asogwa Lucas: One Hundred United States Dollars ($100)

All gadgets used in the crimes were forfeited to the Federal Government.

The Arrest and Investigation

These individuals were apprehended in Uyo between May and June 2024 following credible intelligence on their online criminal activities.

