Some governors wanted it – Obasanjo opens up on failed third-term ambition

Former President of Nigeria, Olusegun Obasanjo, has claimed that some state governors were involved in his failed third-term ambition.

In 2006, a bill to amend the 1999 Constitution and extend term limits by another four years failed to sail through the National Assembly.

Ever since the fiasco, Obasanjo has consistently denied that he tried to extend his stay in office beyond 2007, saying some governors were behind it all.

In an interview with media personality Chude Jideonwo, Obasanjo spoke about his time in office and his administration’s stance on anti-corruption.

On his failed third term bid, he said: “The governors, some of them, were doing it for themselves because if the president did a third term, they too would have had a chance for a third term.”