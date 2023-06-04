South East Shouldn’t Engage In Online Bullying Because Buhari’s Supporters Did Same – Seyi Law

Popular comedian, Seyi Law has come out to explain why he feels some South-Easterners he accused of bullying can’t get away with bullying. He recently had his say via his social media page, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, while people say online bullying was initiated in Nigeria by supporters of former President Muhammadu Buhari in 2011 and 2015, it does not give other regions the right to engage in it as well.

Seyi added that Buhari’s mob got away with bullying because they have the number which South-East don’t have.

