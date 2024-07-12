Spain Must Keep A Very Close Eye On Foden – Rodri

Spain midfielder, Rodri has come out to urge his team-mates to control Phil Foden during this Sunday’s Euro 2024 final. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, Foden definitely has the ability to move into the tiniest of spaces to hurt an opponent, so Spain must keep a close eye on him throughout the match.

Rodri added that he knows the culture of English football perfectly, so he expects a good game from England.

His words, “They have a lot of them. I love Phil Foden because I know him, he’s with me.

He’s a player who has to be kept under control because he has an innate ability to move in a small space. But there are many players who can do a lot of damage.

I don’t like to focus on one player. I like to take a complete picture of England. And we go with our weapons, one on one.”

On Stones and Walker, “I know them well, I know the culture of English football perfectly. They have a very talented team, players who can unbalance and who can control all aspects of the game.

They defend well, they can attack you, they are good at set pieces. We have to work on how to hurt them. We have our weapons, we are confident that we can beat them.”

WOW.