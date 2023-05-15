Speakership battle: Minority group backs out of race, moves to endorse APC aspirant

The minority caucus has backed out of the 10th Assembly Speakership after failing to get a candidate to join the race.

It would be recalled that all the members-elect from minority parties formed a coalition to produce a speakership candidate to challenge the ruling party. A committee was set up to shop for a suitable candidate to cause an upset against the APC.

However, during a meeting on Monday, the secretary of the special committee, Victor Afam, informed the members-elect that no aspirant from the minority coalition showed up.

He said: “I wish to report on behalf of the chairman of that committee and the entire members, as at the end of the period given to undertake that assignment, no member of the Minority Caucus, better known as the Greater Majority, stepped forward to contest for the role of presiding officers.

“Deductively, this means that we are not bidding for those two positions. However, we remain united as one caucus of the opposition parties.”

He noted that the coalition will consider backing any of the candidates in the race.