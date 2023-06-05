Stealing To Invest Wisely Is Impressive – Kiddwaya

Ex BBNaija housemate, Kiddwaya has come out to share a shocking story about an incident involving a domestic staff member at his family’s home. He recently revealed that he respects the employee who defrauded his rich father, Terry Waya of millions of Naira.

According to him, he is only impressed with the guy who stole from his dad because he went ahead to invest the money into building a house in his state.

Kiddwaya added that such a move will surely benefit him and his family, so it is a good thing.

His words, “I have got this cleaner in my house in Nigeria; Abuja. He is from Benue State because I like to hire people from my home state.”

“So, as my dad was travelling. Obviously, we keep cash in our house. He [my dad] realized some dollars were missing. Only for us to find out that it was this guy from my own state that has been stealing for about a year little by little.”

“The guy stole enough money to build a house in his state. Now, two things, I’m slightly impressed that he actually invested the money into something that is going to benefit him and his family. For that reason I’m not upset.”

WOW.