Sterling Will Not Leave Chelsea In The Summer – Agent

Chelsea forward, Raheem Sterling is not thinking about a move away from the club this summer, his representative has said. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, Sterling has expressed no discontent with the club, and since he has committed his long-term future to the new ownership this summer, he is going nowhere.

His representative added that there will be no review of his position in the upcoming transfer window.

His words, “Sterling has expressed NO discontent with CFC & having committed his long-term future to the new ownership this summer, there is to be no review of his position in the upcoming transfer window. He very much looks forward to building upon the success of previous seasons.”