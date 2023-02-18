Steve Thompson Has No Right To Talk About Love – Sandra Iheuwa

Popular figure, Sandra Iheuwa has come out to blast her estranged husband, Steve Thompson, accusing him of being a deadbeat dad. She recently revealed this after Steve took to his Instagram page to share a powerful message about love on Valentine’s Day, and fans have been reacting.

Steve wrote, “Most Nigerians, both gender don’t have love in them, yet they celebrate VAL. Some of us treat our staff anyhow , pay the lowest salary , mistreat our domestic staff, yet we celebrate Love, Some are ready for negative news about others, envious and wicked 😏.”

“Love one another , treat people better, especially people who don’t have anything to repay you with. Live an honest life because at the end of the day , we will all die, so what’s the point ? Happy St Valentine’s day 💕 😘 ❤️”

Sandra responded, “The hypocrisy……. You are in no place to talk about love, come and love your son and provide for him….stop capping nonsense.”

WOW.