Stop Demanding S*x Because You Took Her Out On A Date – Moet Abebe

Popular media personality, Moet Abebe has come out to tell men that no woman owes them s*x just because they took her on a few dates. She recently had her say via her social media page, and Nigerians have been reacting.
According to her, any man who thinks like that is suffering from a warped mentality, and such entitlement only make her blood boil.
Her words,
WOW.
Support InfoStride News' Credible Journalism: Only credible journalism can guarantee a fair, accountable and transparent society, including democracy and government. It involves a lot of efforts and money. We need your support. Click here to Donate