    Login
    Subscribe

    Stop Demanding S*x Because You Took Her Out On A Date – Moet Abebe

    Celebrity News By No Comments1 Min Read

    Popular media personality, Moet Abebe has come out to tell men that no woman owes them s*x just because they took her on a few dates. She recently had her say via her social media page, and Nigerians have been reacting.

    Moet Abebe
    Moet Abebe

    According to her, any man who thinks like that is suffering from a warped mentality, and such entitlement only make her blood boil.

    Her words,

    Moet Abebe
    Moet Abebe

    WOW.

    Support InfoStride News' Credible Journalism: Only credible journalism can guarantee a fair, accountable and transparent society, including democracy and government. It involves a lot of efforts and money. We need your support. Click here to Donate

    Share.

    Related Posts

    Add A Comment

    Leave A Reply