US president, Biden speaks with Scholz, Macron, Sunak about Russian situation

The United States President, Joe Biden, has exchanged views on the situation in Russia with French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, according to the White House.

The partners reaffirmed their “unwavering support” for Ukraine, a US government statement said.

Biden was also briefed on Saturday morning by his national security team on developments in Russia, where a mercenary force is challenging the government, NAN reports.

Other attendees included United States Vice President Kamala Harris, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, and Secretaries of Defence and State Lloyd Austin and Antony Blinken, the statement said.