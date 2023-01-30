Stop Slapping Money On People’s Face All In The Name Of Spraying – Iyanya

Popular singer, Iyanya has come out to react after he was called out for pushing a fan off the stage at an event in Awka, Anambra state. He recently had his say via his social media page, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he did what he did because the fan kept slapping him on the face with money, and he considered that act disrespectful.

His words, “The guy kept slapping my face with the money and I tried to hold his hand and he continued.”

“First no matter how much you are spraying, don’t slap someone with it, that’s disrespectful.”

