Stormzy, Maya Jama Part Ways Again

Popular couple, Maya Jama and Stormzy have parted ways again. They recently announced that they have called it quits again months after rekindling their romance.

According to reports, Maya Jama and Stormzy parted ways after disagreements over when to start a family, and the couple conflicted over when to settle down.

The reports added that while Stormzy was keen to have children sooner rather than later, Maya preferred to wait.

A source said, “Maya and Stormzy are very much on different pages when it comes to their future.

Stormzy was keen to settle down and start a family whereas Maya is enjoying her career, she’s ambitious, and wants to prioritise achieving everything she possibly can.

She also loves travelling and partying, at just 29 she’s not ready for the next chapter just yet.”

The couple had this to say on their breakup,

