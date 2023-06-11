Subsidy removal: Osun Gov, Adeleke to unveil palliatives

The Osun State Government has revealed that it will soon unveil palliatives to cushion the effect of the recent subsidy removal.

This disclosure was made by Olawale Rasheed, the spokesperson to Governor Ademola Adeleke, during a sensitisation programme on Saturday.

Recall that President Bola Tinubu on May 29, 2023, pronounced a suspension on the fuel subsidy regime.

As a result of the fuel subsidy suspension, the pump price of Premium Motor Spirit, PMS, went up, with the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, NNPCL, capping it in all its outlets at N500 per litre.

Rasheed had disclosed that the planned intervention will cover support for public transport, monitoring of fuel stations and public sector work time reviews.

He said top officials were finalising the state palliative plan in line with the directives of Adeleke.

In his words, “The Governor’s plan is to be sustainable, impactful and result oriented.

“Mr Governor is set to announce the state plan to cushion the effect of the hike in fuel price. Our Governor is pro-people and pro-worker.

“He wants an all encompassing intervention in which all strata of the society will benefit,” the Spokesperson said.

Rasheed also stressed that the Governor is working tirelessly to make life bearable for the people of the state.

He also explained that the meagre resources available in Osun were being used to provide social amenities across the state.

“Communities, towns and villages that are yet to benefit from developmental projects embarked upon by Governor Ademola Adeleke’s administration are rest assured that the gesture will soon reach their areas.

“We urge all and sundry to support the present administration in Osun State with prayers and through the payment of their taxes for them to continue enjoying the dividends of democracy,” he added.