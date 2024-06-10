Sunak Dismisses Resignation Rumors Amid D-Day Fallout, Vows to Continue Campaign

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has dismissed speculation about his resignation ahead of the upcoming election, despite ongoing criticism over his early departure from the D-Day commemorations.

Sunak pledged to continue “until the last day of this campaign” as he addressed rumors of a potential resignation before polling day on July 4.

The Prime Minister faced backlash over the weekend for leaving the 80th anniversary of the Normandy landings early.

He maintained a low profile, avoiding questions from reporters, but resumed campaigning on Monday, emphasizing his commitment to “fighting for the future of our country.”

When asked about the possibility of resignation during a visit to the Dog and Bacon pub in Horsham, Sunak responded, “No, of course not. I’m energized about the vision that we’re putting forward for the country.

This campaign is not even halfway through yet, and I’m finding an enormous amount of support for the policies that we’re putting on the table.”

Addressing the rumors, Sunak added, “People are gonna say what they’re gonna say.

There are lots of people who want to write me off, write this off, say this campaign or the election is a foregone conclusion.”

Sunak also sought to mend fences over his D-Day departure, stating, “I absolutely didn’t mean to cause anyone any hurt or upset.

I just hope people can find it in their hearts to forgive me and look at my actions that I have taken as a prime minister, both to support our armed forces with an increase in defence spending.”

Chris Philp, a Home Office minister and ally of Sunak, admitted to being “surprised and disappointed” by the Prime Minister’s early exit from the D-Day event but assured that Sunak would be “back bouncing around the campaign trail this week” and would engage with journalists as needed.