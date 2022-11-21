Super Eagles Didn’t Deserve A World Cup Spot – Amokachi

Ex-Nigeria international, Daniel Amokachi has come out to blame the Super Eagles’ problems on the wrong coaches and the wrong players. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he saw the friendly game vs Portugal and immediately concluded that Super Eagles don’t deserve to be at the World Cup.

Amokachi added that bringing in the wrong coaches and players is actually the beginning of the nation’s downfall in football.

His words, “When you look at the Portugal game, that tells you that we don’t even deserve to be there [World Cup].”

“There are one, two, or three different angles from which you have to look at it, bringing in the right coach, bringing in the right players, and getting the right environment to play at.”

“We always bring the wrong coaches to handle a country like Nigeria; we always bring the wrong players.”