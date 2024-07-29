Close Menu
    Login
    Subscribe

    Suspected Bandits Kidnap District Head, Son, and Five Others in Sokoto State

    Nigeria News By Updated:No Comments1 Min Read

    Suspected bandits have attacked and kidnapped Alhaji Isa Muhammad Bawa, the Sarkin Gobir of Gatawa district, along with his son and five others on the Sokoto/Sabon Birni road.

    The State Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Ahmed Rufa’i, confirmed the incident, stating that special operatives from the Command are actively trailing the abductors.

    The elder son of the victim, Alhaji Isa Sarkin Gobir, also confirmed the abduction, explaining that the district head was ambushed at the Kwanar Maharba area while traveling from Sokoto to Sabon Birni town, the headquarters of the Sabon Birni local government area.

    Gunmen
    Gunmen

    According to him, the bandits, upon sighting the emir’s vehicle, opened fire, forcing the car to a sudden stop.

    See also  EFCC Urges Nigerian Youths To Shun Corrupt Practices

    The district head and his driver, who is also his biological son, were subsequently taken by the assailants.

    He pleaded with the government to take all necessary actions to ensure the safe release of the victims.

    Support InfoStride News' Credible Journalism: Only credible journalism can guarantee a fair, accountable and transparent society, including democracy and government. It involves a lot of efforts and money. We need your support. Click here to Donate

    Share.

    Related Posts

    Add A Comment
    Leave A Reply

    InfoStride News