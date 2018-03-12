Monday, March 12, 2018
Home Tags Governor Abdullahi Ganduje

Tag: Governor Abdullahi Ganduje

Governor Ganduje of Kano

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje Appoint 7 Perm Secretaries

Folami David -
0
Abdullahi Umar Ganduje

Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje Advises FG To Thread With Caution...

Wale Adebayo -
1

RECENT ARTICLES

STAY CONNECTED

30,068FansLike
124FollowersFollow
1,539FollowersFollow
17,474FollowersFollow
431SubscribersSubscribe

RANDOM POSTS

The InfoStride
The InfoStride delivers the latest breaking news covering politics, celebrity, sports, business, social media, entertainment, technology, press releases etc.
Contact us: editor@theinfostride.com

EVEN MORE NEWS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© Since 2009, Mediacenx International. All Rights Reserved