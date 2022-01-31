Tambuwal joins 2023 presidential race

Sokoto Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, has announced his intention to contest for president in 2023.

The former House of Representatives Speaker will stand under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Tambuwal made the announcement Monday evening after a stakeholders’ meeting in Sokoto.

The governor promised to fix the problems Nigeria face as he praised himself for good leadership without corruption charges.

Tambuwal lost the 2019 PDP presidential ticket to former Vice President Atiku Abubakar.