Tanker Drivers halts planned nationwide strike as FG intervenes

The National Union of Petroleum and Gas Workers (NUPENG) have announced the halting of the proposed strike by its affiliate members, Petroleum Tanker Drivers (PTD).

The strike, which would have started on Monday, October 11, 2021, was called off due to the intervention of the Federal Government.

According to NAN, this disclosure was made by the South-West Zonal Chairman of NUPENG, Mr Tayo Aboyeji, during an interview on Sunday in Lagos.

Aboyeji said that the suspension is to allow Union’s representatives and that of government to address the knotty issues at stake.

He said, “The leadership of the union after a brief meeting with representatives of government decided to suspend the strike in the interest of the nation.