Taraba APC Crisis Deepens As Forum Levels Allegations Against Congress Committee

The wrangling in the Taraba State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has further deepened as the State Congress committee has been accused of conducting the exercise in the farm of a party chieftain.

The accusations came from some critical stakeholders of the party and the party’s Forum of contestants on Monday.

They said they could not fathom why the Congress slated for last Saturday did not hold but was rather secretly held on Sunday in a farm on the outskirts of Jalingo. Pondering on the lack of inclusivity, the Forum vowed not to rest until justice prevailed.

Speaking to the Media via its Secretary, Sani Abdullahi, the Forum described the Congresses from ward to state level as a “charade”, shrouding its contestants in mystery as nothing was unveiled to provide opportunity for claims and objections or provide level playing ground for all the contestants”

They reiterated that APC members “should rise to the challenge and wake up from their slumber to seize the party from the the stranglehold of usurpers who are bent on foisting themselves on the party at all cost.”

They said they have resolved “more than ever before to fight this glaring injustice to wherever level with a view of repositioning the APC to reclaim its lost glory in the State, noting that they “felt sad that the State Congress committee that ought to insert the right peg in the right hole are the ones going about frustrating the party.”

The decision of the committee to go ahead and conduct the State Congress despite the Federal High Court order restraining them from embarking on the exercise, was observed to have been the major reason behind the upheavals in the party.

The Congress chairman, Alhaji Tijani Tumsa, as noticed by DAILY POST, on Sunday, carried out the exercise via affirmative method in Jauro Yinu village of Ardo-Kola Local Government Council, a situation objected to by some critical stakeholders and the Forum of contestants.