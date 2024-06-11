Taraba Governor Regrets Lack of Development Master Plan, Pledges Comprehensive Strategy

Taraba State Governor, Kefas Agbu, expressed regret over inheriting the state without a development master plan.

He announced that his administration is collaborating with the Bureau for Land and Survey to address this issue.

Governor Agbu made this statement on Tuesday in Jalingo during a presentation of various ministries’ progress by his commissioners.

He stated that directives have been issued to the bureau to work tirelessly on creating a comprehensive master plan for the state.

Assuring the people of Taraba that efforts are underway to rectify the situation, Agbu emphasized that his administration is committed to developing a master plan aimed at guiding the state’s future growth and development.

Listening keenly to the presentations, he revealed that he had engaged consultants even before his swearing-in to address the state’s deficiencies.

He described the presentations as enlightening, noting that they would help his administration improve in areas that need attention.

Earlier, Consultant on Ministries, Ejiro Jakpa, reviewed the ministries’ reports and noted that over 40 partners and organizations have shown interest in collaborating with the state.

These partnerships aim to improve the state’s internally generated revenue and focus on women and youth empowerment.

Governor Agbu’s administration is taking significant steps to ensure Taraba State’s sustainable development through strategic planning and collaborative efforts.