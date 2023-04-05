Taraba governorship election: APC failed because of unpopular candidate – CSO

A civil society group said that the All Progressives Party, APC, in Taraba State failed in last month’s governorship election because it fielded an unpopular candidate.

The Executive Director of Citizens Awareness Against Corruption and Social Vices Initiative, CAACASVI, Olumuyiwa Onlede, disclosed this on Wednesday.

He said APC’s poor performance at the polls in Taraba State was caused by the national leadership headed by Senator Abdullahi Adamu.

He alleged that Adamu’s action of imposing a governorship candidate in the person of Sen Emmanuel Bwacha on the state ruined APC’s chances of victory at the March 18 gubernatorial election.

He added that APC should endeavour to present David Sabo Kente and other competent Taraba indigenes to liberate the state in 2027.

“Members of the APC, and indeed those that have the interest of the party at heart, knew that the Taraba APC had set itself on the path of failure at the polls the moment the national body of the party, under the leadership of Sen. Abdullahi Adamu, threw all democratic principles out of the window and placed personal interests above the general wellbeing and interests of the clear majority.

“Adamu’s single act of connivance with Sen. Emmanuel Bwacha ruined the golden chance and opportunity for APC members in the state to forge a common goal of enthroning the long-awaited competent and people’s oriented government in Taraba,” he stated.

Kefas Agbu of the Peoples Democratic Party polled 302,614 votes to win the governorship election in Taraba State.