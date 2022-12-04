    Login
    Teams That Aren’t Distracted By Political Matters Are Doing Well In Qatar – Wenger

    Ex-Arsenal manager, Arsene Wenger has come out to insinuate that teams that made political statements early in the World Cup saw their on-field performance suffer as a result. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

    According to him, it was clear that the teams who were disappointing with their first game performance were distracted by political matters, and this cost them dearly.

    Wenger added that the teams that remained mentally focused on football have been doing very fine in Qatar.

    His words, “I would just add that the teams who were not disappointing with their first game performance — because when you go to the World Cup, you know not to lose the first game — are the teams who have experience,”

    “They have results in former tournaments like France, like England, like Brazil. They played well in the first game. And the teams, as well, who were mentally ready, like Jurgen said, that [had] the mindset to focus on competition and not on the political demonstrations.”

