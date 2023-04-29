The Culture At Chelsea And Bayern Munich Is Similar – Tuchel

Bayern Munich manager, Thomas Tuchel has come out to speak about the difference in cultures between the dressing rooms he has been in at Paris Saint-Germain, Chelsea and his current club. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, the culture at Chelsea and Bayern is pretty similar, but things were really different at PSG, even if he would not state if it was better or worse.

Tuchel added that the most important thing for any manager is loving the team he manages and improving the players.

His words, “Every club has its own DNA,”

“It was special in Paris. It’s different in England and Germany, so it’s difficult to compare.”

“The culture at Chelsea and Bayern is pretty similar.”

“It’s all about winning. These are strong clubs that make the rules. That builds character. Things were a bit different in Paris. It’s a bit of a different culture in the country, but it’s not better or worse. The most important thing is that I love my team.”