The Entire Bayern Munich Team Will Defend Against Haaland – Tuchel

Bayern Munich manager, Thomas Tuchel has come out to share how he plans to stop Erling Haaland in the Champions League quarter-finals. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, the number of goals Erling has scored this season is definitely impressive, plus his physique and his hunger for goals is very admirable.

Tuchel added that he is a complicated player to defend against, so Bayern will have to do it as a team.

His wordw, “It is really impressive and incredible if you look at the figures, his physique and his hunger for goals,”

“The profile of Haaland is unique and they added it to this group, which gives them something they haven’t had in recent years. It is complicated to defend it, but we have to do it as a team. We need to be on top of our game.”

“Erling Haaland is one of the best strikers worldwide and is in great shape. Haaland is good inside the box but also out of it. It is important we organise our defence well because Haaland is an incredible player,”

“But without a good cross of pass from (Kevin) De Bruyne, it will be hard for him as well. With our team, we need to remain focused because if you give them any opportunities, they will score goals.”