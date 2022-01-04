The Glazers Gave Me The MUFC Job Because They Know It’s Difficult – Rangnick

Manchester United manager, Ralf Rangnick has come out to say that he knew the MUFC job would be difficult. He recently revealed this while speaking with the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, the club gave him the job because they know how difficult it is and he just needs to find a balance between offense and defence.

Rangnick added that Jones did very well in that game despite the fact that he has not played at that level for two years.

His words, “I knew it would be difficult.

“That’s the reason they brought me. I knew it wouldn’t be easy to find a balance between offensive and defence.

“Today we showed similar problems the team had three or four weeks ago before I arrived. It is not an easy job to develop a DNA with and without the ball. The game today showed there are still quite a few steps to go.”

On Jones, “He did well,”

“He hasn’t played at that level for two years but he played like he had played in the last two weeks. It definitely wasn’t because of Phil Jones why we lost.”