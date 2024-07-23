The Hidden Facts Behind The Metering Contracts For Flow Stations – Agbakoba

The announcement by the Federal Government that it will provide 186 meters at our flow stations is very curious and needs an explanation from the Minister of Petroleum.

A Flow station is simply a tank where crude oil is stored as it flows in the oil pipelines, awaiting export. The international oil companies are responsible for the flow of crude oil because they manage the pipelines and flow stations as operators.

If the FG wants to place meters at these flow stations to know how much crude we produce for export, it follows that nobody, apart from the international oil companies can actually say what amount of crude oil we export on a daily basis!!!!

Imagine you go to a fuel station to buy 10 litres of petrol, but the station has no meter. How do you determine how much has been sold to you? The information from the Minister of Petroleum confirms what I said that the oil companies have taken control of our crude oil resources and revenue.

I thank the Minister and urge him to protect us from these oil companies who have appropriated our crude oil resources.

Credit: Dr Olisa Agbakoba