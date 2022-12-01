    Login
    The Only Relationship I Had With Jay Z Was A Working One – Rita Ora

    Popular singer, Rita Ora has finally cleared up rumors that she is the woman who Jay-Z cheated with and Beyonce sang about. She recently had her say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

    According to her, the rumors are nothing but lies because she was never romantically involved with Jay Z at any point during their working relationship.

