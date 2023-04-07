The Recent Elections Insulted The Intelligence Of Nigerians – Chimamanda Adichie

Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie has come out to say that America should stop congratulating the winner of the recently concluded election in Nigeria. She recently had her say via an open letter to the President of the United States of America, Joe Biden, and Nigerians have been reacting.

According to her, the fact is that even if most Nigerians went out to vote holding in their hearts a new sense of trust, the trust was clearly breached during the polls.

Chimamanda added that the election was not only rigged, it was conducted in a manner that insulted the intelligence of Nigerians.

Her words, “Many Nigerians went out to vote holding in their hearts a new sense of trust. Cautious trust, but still trust.”

“The election had been not only rigged, but done in such a shoddy, shabby manner that it insulted the intelligence of Nigerians.”

“American intelligence surely cannot be so inept. A little homework and they would know what is manifestly obvious to me and so many others: The process was imperiled not by technical shortcomings but by deliberate manipulation.”

“You have spoken of the importance of a ‘global community for democracy,’ and the need to stand up for ‘justice and the rule of law.’ A global community for democracy cannot thrive in the face of apathy from its most powerful member. Why would the United States, which prioritizes the rule of law, endorse a president-elect who has emerged from an unlawful process?”

“Congratulating [the election’s] outcome, President Biden, tarnishes America’s self-proclaimed commitment to democracy. Please do not give the sheen of legitimacy to an illegitimate process. The United States should be what it says it is.”