The Referee For The Bayern Munich Vs City Game Was Poor – Tuchel

Bayern Munich manager, Thomas Tuchel has come out to blast the ref and Allianz Arena’s pitch after his team’s Champions League draw with Manchester City. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, it was clear that both the ref and pitch were not at the required level last night, and that definitely played a part in the performance of his players.

Tuchel added that the decisions the referee took from the blast of the whistle till the end of the game were below par.

His words, “Two things weren’t at the level today: the pitch and the referee. I would give him a 6 (worst possible rating), from his first to his last decision, I didn’t even see the foul in the penalty he gave us.”