The Responsibilities Of Being The World Champion Are Difficult – Anthony Joshua

Popular boxer, Anthony Joshua has come out to claim that there was a secret reason behind his shock knockout defeat by Andy Ruiz Jr in 2019. He recently revealed this during his press conference on Thursday afternoon, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, the responsibilities of being world champion are difficult, and he actually battled with his health for a long time before decisive fights.

Joshua added that he kept feeling tired and drained after training until the doctor pointed out what the problem was.

His words, “You can watch as much as you want but until you face me you never know.”

“I had some issue with my health which I was going through for a long time. I didn’t know what was wrong with me. I felt so tired and drained and thought it must be down to training.”

“In the changing room before the fight I got a bucket of ice and was putting my head in it thinking ‘why do I feel so tired?”

“The responsibilities of being world champion are difficult. All that stuff, feeling so tired, dealing with obligations.”

“After my check-ups it showed what the problem was and this is what you have to get sorted.”