The Russia Ukraine War Approaching Its One Year Anniversary Is Sad – Pope Francis

Roman Catholic church leader, Pope Francis has come out to renew his appeal for an end to the war in Ukraine. He recently called the war absurd and cruel during a chat with his general audience at the Vatican, and the world has been reacting.

According to him, the fact that the war is approaching its one-year mark is deeply sad, and he can only appeal to both nations to cease fire.

His words, “Let us ask ourselves, has everything possible been done to stop the war?”

“Let us remain close to the martyred Ukrainian people. Peace built on rubble will never be a real victory.”

