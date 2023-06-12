    Login
    Subscribe

    The Story About Britney Spears Using Meth Is False And Defamatory – Lawyer

    Sports By No Comments1 Min Read

    Britney Spears’ attorney, Mathew Rosengart has come out to blast a false and defamatory report alleging the singer uses crystal meth. He recently sent the Daily Mail a legal letter in which he demands an internal investigation take place concerning the exploitation of Spears’ name, and fans have been reacting.

    Britney Spears
    Britney Spears

    According to him, the news platform recently posted a story containing numerous false and defamatory fabrications concerning Britney Spears, and that step will not be condoned.

    Mathew added that Britney’s representatives were never contacted prior to the publication of the story, further demonstrating actual malice and reckless disregard for the truth.

    It read, “The Daily Mail, through Daphne Barak, posted a story yesterday containing numerous false and defamatory fabrications concerning my client Britney Spears that are attributed to Kevin Federline and his children, in particular regarding crystal meth.”

    See also  Aubameyang Needs World-Class Players Around Him At Arsenal - RVP

    “I have separately learnt that on several occasions, Ms. Barak sought to contact Britney under false pretenses, again her minor children, which is exploitative, harassing, and outrageous.”

    “And moreover, Britney’s representatives were never contacted prior to the publication of the story, further demonstrating actual malice and reckless disregard for the truth.”

    WOW.

    Support InfoStride News' Credible Journalism: Only credible journalism can guarantee a fair, accountable and transparent society, including democracy and government. It involves a lot of efforts and money. We need your support. Click here to Donate

    Share.

    Related Posts

    Add A Comment

    Leave A Reply