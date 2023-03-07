There Is Zero Pressure In The Chelsea Camp Ahead Of BvB Clash – Joao Felix

Chelsea forward, Joao Felix has come out to hint that he could be open to joining the club on a permanent basis in the summer. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, Champions League football is definitely important in determining his future because the competition is one every footballer would love to play in.

Felix added that there is zero pressure ahead of the BvB game because the level of confidence and attention in the Chelsea camp is high.

His words, “In terms of if I want to stay or not, I think the future, no-one knows. Now I am just focused on tomorrow’s game. After that, we don’t know what will happen. But I am happy here. The club is so big is amazing, everyone behind the club is so good so yes I am happy to be here.”

“Playing Champions League is always different. It is the competition that everyone wants to play.”

“But now I am focused on this Champions League, tomorrow’s game. We have a lot of games yet to try to reach the Champions League in the league. It is not over. Playing Champions League, it is [an] important decision. But the future, no one knows so let’s see what happens.”

On BvB, “[There is] zero pressure. This is our job. We just have to enjoy, win the games. Our levels of confidence and attention are high because we have to win. But we will enjoy. If we do the things right, we will win.”