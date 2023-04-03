There Will Be No Happy Faces At Chelsea After Potter’s Sack – Bruno Saltor

Chelsea’s squad will be sad to see Graham Potter leave the club, Bruno Saltor has said. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, it will be a very sad day for players and staff after Potter’s sack because everyone experienced how professional and humble he was as Chelsea manager.

Bruno added that he does not expect anyone at the club to be smiling because they all saw the kind of top human being Graham was.

His words, “They will be sad because they know the level of human being Graham is.”

“I just spoke to Graham five minutes ago. Obviously it has been a difficult 24 hours for all of us, the staff and families and now we have to live with the situation. If I am here right now, it’s because Graham and the club thought it was the right step. It’s a sad day for the staff because Graham and Billy [Reid] are two top coaches, top people and I have to be as professional as I can to prepare for the game as best we can.”

On the owners, “I’ve spoken to them, they have been supportive. I am focused on tomorrow’s game. It’s something I can’t control. I’m focused on what I can control.”