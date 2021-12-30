There’s Enough Room In Space For As Many Satellites As Possible – Elon Musk

Popular businessman, Elon Musk has come out to deny claims that his satellites are taking up too much room in space. This is coming after a claim by the head of the European Space Agency (ESA) that Musk is making the rules for the emerging commercial space industry.

Reacting, Elon Musk said that his company is in no way obstructing the entry of competitors to the satellite industry because space is big enough for as many satellites as possible.

Musk added that the fact is tens of billions of satellites can be accommodated in orbits close to Earth.

His words, “Tens of billions of satellites can be accommodated in orbits close to Earth.”

“Space is just extremely enormous, and satellites are very tiny.”

“This is not some situation where we’re effectively blocking others in any way. We’ve not blocked anyone from doing anything, nor do we expect to,”

“A couple of thousand satellites is nothing. It’s like, hey, here’s a couple of thousand of cars on Earth, it’s nothing.”

WOW.