Thirteen Suspected Illegal Miners Apprehended in Abuja

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have detained 13 individuals suspected of engaging in illegal mining activities in the Asokoro area of Abuja.

The arrests were made during an operation on Wednesday, 24th July 2024.

The suspects were apprehended based on reliable intelligence that connected them to the transportation of tons of coal and kaolin in five trucks from Nassarawa State to a site in Kaduna State.

The detainees are currently being interrogated and will face charges in court upon the completion of the investigation.