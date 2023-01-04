Tielemans Is Enjoying His Time At Leicester City – Brendan Rodgers

Leicester City manager, Brendan Rodgers has come out to deliver an update on Youri Tielemans’ future. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, the final decision on signing a new deal is entirely up to the player at this time, but his commitment is no less than before.

Brendan Rodgers added that Tielemans has enjoyed his time at Leicester till now, and he is still enjoying it.

His words, “It has gone on for a while, but it’s all based around the player, ultimately. His commitment is no less now to what it was when I first came in – if not even more. He’s loved his time here and is still loving his time here. I respect that he’s in his last year, of course I want to tie him down. He’s been a brilliant player for this club and is still at a great age. It’s something that has to be right for all parties.”

“Until I’m told he’s not here, we work very well together. He’s a coach’s dream, with his professionalism and view of the game. Nothing changes for me in that aspect, we just continue to hopefully find a resolution to it and have him sign here. I think it’s one where we want to do everything we can to convince him to stay.”