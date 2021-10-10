Time Table, Schedule Of Activities For Year 2021 PDP National Convention

In-line with the resolution of the 94th National Executive Committee (NEC), of our great party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the National Working Committee (NWC), has approved the Time Table and Schedule of Activities for the year 2021 Elective National Convention, scheduled to hold on Saturday October 30 to Sunday October 31, 2021.

All potential aspirants for various party offices at the national level are therefore advised to purchase their expression of interest and nomination forms at the National Secretariat of the party in Abuja from Monday October 11 to Friday October 15, 2021.

View Timetable below: