Tina Knowles, Richard Lawson Finalize Divorce

Beyonce’s mom, Tina Knowles has finalized her divorce from her ex-husband, Richard Lawson. This is coming after 8 years of marriage, and fans have been reacting.

According to court documents, the 70-year-old businesswoman has already submitted the agreement, which covers all outstanding issues between the former couple, and she agreed to pay her ex a huge one-time lump sum after filing for divorce on July 26, 2023.

Tina was awarded a 2018 Tesla, a 2020 Bentley, the Matriarch Book deal with Penguin Random House, a 1 percent interest in Kirby Beauty Management LLC, furniture and artwork in her possession, and all creative works, ideas, drafts and other materials generated by her during the marriage.

Richard got a 2021 Cadillac Escalade, several bank and retirement accounts, all money owed to Richard Lawson Studios, any royalties earned, and all creative works he came up with during the union.

Beyoncé Giselle Knowles-Carter is an American singer, songwriter and businesswoman. Known as “Queen Bey”, she has been recognized for her boundary-pushing artistry, vocals, and performances. Named one of the greatest singers of all time by Rolling Stone, her contributions to music and visual media and her concert performances have led her to become a prominent cultural icon of the 21st century.

Critics have described Beyoncé’s voice as being mezzo-soprano. Jody Rosen highlights her tone and timbre as particularly distinctive, describing her voice as “one of the most compelling instruments in popular music”

Beyonce Giselle Knowles was born on September 4, 1981, in Houston, Texas, to Celestine “Tina” Knowles (née Beyonce), a hairdresser and salon owner, and Mathew Knowles, a Xerox sales manager. Tina is Louisiana Creole, and Mathew is African American.

Beyoncé’s younger sister, Solange Knowles, is also a singer and a former backup dancer for Destiny’s Child. Solange and Beyoncé are the first sisters to have both had number one solo albums.