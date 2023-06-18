Tinubu best for Nigeria – Yakassai counters ex-president Obasanjo

A popular Nigerian politician and elder statesman, Tanko Yakassai, said President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is best for Nigeria at this time and moment.

His statement countered former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s recent comment that Peter Obi of the Labour Party remained a better presidential candidate Nigeria needed.

Yakasai, according to NAN, after meeting with President Tinubu recently, said that what Nigeria required at this time was a man with a track record of good governance and a well-versed politician to get it out of the woods.

He said that with the precedent set in Lagos State when Tinubu was the governor for eight years, Nigerians should expect good times in the next six to 12 months.

“Right from when he declared his intention, I had supported Tinubu’s aspiration to lead the country.

“My support was borne out of a personal conviction that a real politician will be the only one that can solve the country’s myriad of problems.

“In the past few days of his inauguration, I became more convinced that my support was not lost.

“The few decisions and laws signed, as well as appointments, have further singled him out as one of the best presidents to rule Nigeria,” he said.