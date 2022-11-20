Tinubu is running away from the law – Dino Melaye

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Campaign Council spokesman, Dino Melaye, has claimed that Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC), is a man running away from the law.

Melaye also claimed Tinubu was standing history on its head over the misunderstandings between PDP’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, and former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

Tinubu, while campaigning in Warri, alleged that Atiku “fought” Obasanjo while in office.

“It’s not a surprise that Tinubu would castigate a man, who defended the rule of law; a man who is running from the law on many fronts cannot see merit in defending the rule of law,” Melaye said.

He added that Tinubu “fought his female Deputy Governor, Mrs Kofo Akereke-Bucknor, until she was removed from office.

“The treatment he gave to Mr Femi Pedro was not any better. Why then did he focus on the jot in someone’s eyes while overlooking the log in his own.”

According to Melaye, Atiku proved that “loyalty of public officers is to the constitution and not to individuals.”