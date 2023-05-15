Tinubu’s inauguration as president must happen May 29 – Agbakoba

A former president of the Nigerian Bar Association, NBA, Olisa Agbakoba, has said the swearing-in of Bola Tinubu as the next president of the country is bound to happen on May 29.

Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, was declared as the winner of the February 25 presidential poll with 8,794,726 votes.

However, his victory has attracted criticism, with many calling for the inauguration which is scheduled for May 29 to be put on hold, until presidential election petitions are determined.

In a statement on Monday, Agbakoba urged Nigerians to obey the rule of law.

“It is important to state that the inauguration of Mr Bola Tinubu on 29 May 2023 is bound to happen under our constitutional process.

“While the election tribunal deals with the petitions, there is no constitutional process to delay the inauguration on 29 May.

“We need to obey the rule of constitutionalism,” he said.