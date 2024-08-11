Tobi Amusan Fails To Reach Women’s 100 Meters Hurdles Finals

Popular Nigerian athlete, Tobi Amusan has failed to progress into the final of the women’s 100 meters hurdles. This means Nigeria will most leave Paris without winning a single medal at this years Olympics.

Tobi could only clock 12.55 seconds to finish third in the first heat of the event’s semi-final on Friday.

She placed outside the two automatic qualification spots and was later edged to the non-automatic slots by athletes in other heats.

Oluwatobiloba Ayomide “Tobi” Amusan is a Nigerian track and field athlete who specialises in the 100 metres hurdles and also competes as a sprinter.

She is the current World, Commonwealth and African champion in the 100 m hurdles, as well as the meet record holder in those three competitions. Amusan became the first ever Nigerian world champion and world record holder in an athletics event when she won the 2022 World Championships 100 m hurdles gold medal, setting the current world record of 12.12 seconds (+0.9m/s) in the semi-final, followed up by a 12.06 seconds (+2.5m/s) in the final.

She won back-to-back Commonwealth and African titles in 2018 and 2022 in the 100 m hurdles and is also a two-time African Games champion in the event. She is also the current Diamond league champion in the 100 metres hurdles having won the final in 12.29 seconds (-0.3m/s) winning back to back titles in 2022 and 2023.

Tobi Amusan was born on April 23, 1997, in Ijebu Ode, Ogun State, Nigeria, to Mr and Mrs Amusan, who are school teachers. Tobi, as she is fondly called, is the youngest of three children. She attended Our Lady of Apostles Secondary School in her hometown. In May 2023, Amusan earned Master of Arts degree in Leadership Studies and Sports Management at the University of Texas at El Paso.