Tonye-Cole, others attacked as APC, PDP supporters clash in INEC office

The Governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress in the March 18, 2023 election in Rivers State, Patrick Tonye-Cole, has been reportedly attacked by members of the Peoples Democratic Party at the state head office of the Independent National Electoral Commission.

Tonye-Cole was said to have been attacked alongside the state Chairman of APC, Emeka Beke and some party members, who accompanied them to INEC head office on Aba road, GRA junction, Port Harcourt.

Reports claimed protesters blocked the APC guber candidate and the APC state Chairman when they arrived at the INEC state office, stopping them from gaining access to the building.

Sources said claimed Tonye-Cole was assaulted with stones and other dangerous objects.

The reports said it took the intervention of some security agencies attached to the two APC leaders to save them, however, a vehicle in their convoy was vandalized by the protesters, followed by sporadic shooting.

There is reported tension and fear in the area following the violent incident while economic activities have been grounded.

InfoStride News reports that security operatives have been detailed to the area while surveillance around the INEC office has been beefed.