Tottenham Is Not Dropping From Top 4 Henceforth – Nubaid Haroon

Popular football journalist, Nubaid Haroon has come out to say that he is confident in Spurs’ ability to remain in the top four. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, since Antonio Conte came in, Spurs have taken the third-most points in the league behind Liverpool and Manchester City, and he expects them to maintain that form.

Haroon added that he loves Conte for always ensuring his team are always the next best when they are not good enough to compete with the big boys.

His words, “Since Antonio Conte came in, Spurs have taken the third-most points in the league behind Liverpool and Manchester City,”

“You see the impact Conte has had – when he’s not the best, he makes sure his team are the next best.”